Telangana: Health Profile for Siddipet Police personnel

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:19 PM, Mon - 7 November 22

Siddipet Medical College staff are collecting the health details of Police personnel in Siddipet on Friday.

Siddipet: With the objective of creating a health profile for police personnel in Siddipet district, doctors from Government Medical College here are conducting different tests on police personnel in the district.

Maintaining constant observation and regularly monitoring the health of the personnel, the doctors will prepare their health profile following the directions of Health Minister T Harish Rao and Commissioner of Police N Swetha.

The health profiles will be developed as models for the rest of the district police units. So far, doctors have prepared primary health profiles of 652 police personnel in the district.

Medical College vice-principal Dr G Srinivas said 55 tests would be conducted on each of the policeman, enabling them to seek medical advise in case of necessity. He said the policemen could protect themselves from 90 per cent of diseases by leading a healthy life and by staying away from bad habits.

The Commissioner has appointed Dubbak Inspector Krishna and Reserve Inspector Sridhar Reddy as the nodal officers for the project. Additional DCP (Administration) S Mahendar said doctors would conduct tests on all 1,479 police personnel from the Commissioner of Police to Home Guards in a phased manner.

Mahendar said the assigned teams would monitor the health of Siddipet Police personnel for two years.