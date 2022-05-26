Fast track Siddipet bus station works: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:40 PM, Thu - 26 May 22

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has instructed officials and the contractor to fast track works of the new bus station being built at the old bus station site in Siddipet town.

After examining ongoing works of the bus station on Thursday evening, the Minister has said that they wanted to inaugurate the bus station by June 8 when the new academic year commences.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said that the bus station witnesses over flow of 24,000 passengers traveling on either side every 24 hours. Taking into consideration of an increase in traffic flow in the days to come, he said that they were building an ultra-modern bus station by providing all the basic facilities. The project was taken up with an outlay of Rs 5 crore. It will have nine bus stops, and 20 platforms.

Saying that the bus station will have modern toilets, canteen and shopping complex and other facilities, Rao said that the works will be completed by June first week.