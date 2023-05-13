Fatal road accidents: Officials plan steps to enforce road safety

While officials identified 38 blackspots under Hanamkonda district limits, the curve along the tank at Hasanparthy was identified as the most accident-prone zone

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 08:20 AM, Sat - 13 May 23

Representational Image

Warangal: The district official machinery, with the help of the police and Regional Transport Authority (RTA), is all set to step up measures to curb the incidence of fatal road accidents in Warangal, Hanamkonda and Jangaon districts under the Warangal police commissionerate limits.

Officials have identified the lack of signboards, sharp curves, inadequate speed breakers and human errors as the main causes of accidents leading to the loss of innocent lives. Data from officials show that in 2021, 16 people died in road accidents, which increased to 18 in 2022 in Hanamkonda district. While officials identified 38 blackspots under Hanamkonda district limits, the curve along the tank at Hasanparthy was identified as the most accident-prone zone.

In Warangal district, 11 people lost their lives in accidents in 2021, which rose to 12 in 2022, with 11 already recorded this year. Similarly, 10 people died in road accidents in both 2021 and 2022 under Jangaon district limits, with 10 fatalities already recorded in the district this year.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, Warangal Police Commissioner AV Ranganath said they had recently held a meeting with the Revenue, RTA, National Highways, R&B, Panchayat Raj, Municipal and TSRTC officials recently and discussed several issues in detail to prevent the fatal road accidents.

“I have stressed on the need to take stronger and more planned measures to prevent road accidents, especially in areas with a high number of accidents and deaths. Over-speeding, drunk driving and no helmets are human errors that lead to the accidents. Growing number of road accidents is a cause of concern for us,” he said.

While the National Highways officials are going to take up works related to preventing road accidents, including the installation of safety devices such as speed breakers, signboards, and solar blinkers on approach roads in national highways at the major intersections, the police are going to enforce the traffic rules in a stringent manner.