Warangal: Start inner ring road works, officials told

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 AM, Sat - 6 May 23

Warangal: MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao asked the officials to start the Inner Ring Road and new bus stand works in the city at the earliest.

He told officials to prepare plans and execute works to avoid any inconvenience to residents during the next monsoon season and complete by June, he said.

The low lying and flood prone areas should be identified and measures initiated for checking logging issue, Rama Rao said. He told officials to expedite regularisation process under GOMS 58 and 59 and hand over pattas to beneficiaries quickly.

Reviewing the development works in Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) and Kakatiya Urban Development Authority here on Friday, the Minister instructed the officials to start bus stand work in a month and complete it within a year.

The Minister also wanted officials to submit proposals for extending 50,000 water connections under Mission Bhagiratha programme in the 51 new residential colonies in the city. Officialstold the Minister that Warangal Smart City works were nearing completion and remaining works would be completed in a few days.

In tune with Greater Hyderabad, multipurpose community halls should be constructed at six to seven locations in Warangal. All the plans and proposals for Mamnoor Airport should be submitted to the government at the earliest, he said to the officials.

