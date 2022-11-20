Father, son charred to death in Anakapalli

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:14 PM, Sun - 20 November 22

Narsipatnam: A father and son were charred to death in a fire accident at the Krishna Bazar Centre here in Anakapalli district in the early hours of Sunday.

The fire broke out in a building where Malleshwar Rao, who owns Ambika Jewellery shop, was residing with his son Moulesh and other family members on the second floor of the building. Two other family members who suffered burns were rushed to the King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam city for treatment.

Short circuit is said to be the reason behind the incident. On information, a fire tender arrived and extinguished the fire.