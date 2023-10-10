‘Fauda’ star Lior Raz volunteers ‘Brothers in Arms’ movement in Israel, witnesses Hamas’ rocket attacks

Israel has begun its retaliation after a surprise attack by Hamas on Saturday morning which led to the death of as many as 700 Israelis

By ANI Published Date - 09:10 AM, Tue - 10 October 23

Tel Aviv: Israeli actor Lior Raz, known worldwide for the television series ‘Fauda’ which he drew on experiences in Israel Defence Forces (IDF), took to the front lines of Israel’s war against Hamas by joining a group of volunteers ‘Brothers in Arms’.

From the southern Israeli town of Sderot, the actor shared a video on social media that showed him accompanied by the president of the Israel Democracy Institute Yohanan Plesner, and journalist Avi Yissascharov.

“Accompanied by Yohanan Plesner @yplesner and Avi @issacharoff , I headed down south to join hundreds of brave “brothers in arms” volunteers who worked tirelessly to assist the population in the south of Israel. We were sent to the bombarded town of Sderot to extract 2 families,” posted Raz on social media platform, X.

In the video, they can be seen witnessing a rocket attack on Israel by Hamas.

Notably, Israel has begun its retaliation after a surprise attack by Hamas on Saturday morning which led to the death of as many as 700 Israelis and 2,300 others were injured. In a stern warning to Hamas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday said that though Israel did not start this war but will finish it.

As part of its retaliation against Hamas, Israel has mobilised 3,00,000 troops. This is the largest mobilisation since the 1973 Yom Kippur War when Israel called up 400,000 reservists, Times of Israel reported.

“Israel is at war. We didn’t want this war. It was forced upon us in the most brutal and savage way. But though Israel didn’t start this war, Israel will finish it,” said Netanyahu in an address to the nation.

The Israeli military is going on the offence against Hamas with a force “like never before,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed.

Hamas said civilian hostages would be executed without warning and the killings broadcast if Israel targets people in Gaza. The group claims to be holding more than 100 hostages, including Israeli army officers, according to CNN.