Fearing landslides, cops shut Mannanur checkpost on Srisailam ghat road

Authorities fear that pilgrims, tourists might meet with road accidents due to possible landslides caused by incessant rain in the region

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 September 2024, 03:45 PM

Traffic blocked on the Srisailam ghat road after a landslide caused by incessant rain on Sunday. Photo: X

Nagarkurnool: Police have closed the Mannanur checkpost on the Srisailam road due to heavy rain on Sunday.

According to reports, due to fear of landslides on the ghat roads of Srisailam, police decided to shut the checkpost to stop pilgrims from using the ghat road.

