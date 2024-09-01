Fearing landslides, cops shut Mannanur checkpost on Srisailam ghat road

Authorities fear that pilgrims, tourists might meet with road accidents due to possible landslides caused by incessant rain in the region
Nagarkurnool: Police have closed the Mannanur checkpost on the Srisailam road due to heavy rain on Sunday.
According to reports, due to fear of landslides on the ghat roads of Srisailam, police decided to shut the checkpost to stop pilgrims from using the ghat road.
Authorities fear that pilgrims and tourists might meet with accidents due to possible landslides.