Travellers cautioned as landslide blocks traffic on Srisailam ghat road

Motorists urged to avoid route till debris is cleared and stretch deemed safe for travel

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 September 2024, 03:53 PM

Traffic blocked on the Srisailam ghat road after the landslide caused by incessant rain on Sunday. Photo: X

Hyderabad: A landslide triggered by continuous rain caused severe traffic jam on the Srisailam ghat road near Egalapenta on Sunday.

Local authorities reported that the landslide blocked the road, obstructing traffic movement and causing long snarls and delays.

Police have urged travellers, particularly those coming from Hyderabad, to avoid the Srisailam route until the debris is cleared and the road is deemed safe for travel.

Efforts are under way to clear the landslide and restore traffic flow.