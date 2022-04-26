Federation of North Eastern Colonies of Secunderabad thank KCR for TIMS foundation

Published Date - 08:26 PM, Tue - 26 April 22

Hyderabad: The Federation of North Eastern Colonies of Secunderabad has thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for laying the foundation stone for a Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences at Bolaram, opposite the Alwal Rythu Bazaar.

In a statement here, the federation said the top class medical facility in the north east part of the city would fulfill a long standing need of residents of the area. At the same time, the federation requested to ensure that an entrance to the proposed TIMS facility be made available from its northeastern side plot also. This would ensure easy access to the facility for residents of northeastern areas such as Kowkoor, Balaji Nagar, Nagaram, Yapral, Sainikpuri, AS Rao Nagar and Neredmet.

The federation had a few years ago submitted a development plan for the north eastern parts of the city in which the Yapral Road (Generals Road) was to be linked to the Suchitra Road/Loyola Academy Road junction on Rajiv Rahadari. This link was proposed to run through the empty area on the northern side of Rashtrapati Nilayam.

The proposed TIMS would be located precisely on this link road, it said, requesting the State government to ensure this link while constructing TIMS.

