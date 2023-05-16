Female cop dies in accident, family cries foul play

By IANS Published Date - 01:35 PM, Tue - 16 May 23

Guwahati: The family of Junmoni Rabha, an Assam Police sub-inspector who died in a road accident on Tuesday, has dubbed her death as ‘mysterious’ and also demanded a high-level inquiry.

The accident took place in the Kaliabor area of Nagaon district.

According to locals, Rabha’s vehicle collided head on with a container truck on the national highway.

As a result of the impact, the vehicle was completely crushed.

The police reached the spot immediately after receiving news and rushed Rabha to the Kaliabor civil hospital.

However, the doctors declared her dead on arrival.

According to police sources, she was heading towards the upper Assam and was dressed in civil cloths.

Meanwhile, the brother of the deceased cop, Karuna Rabha said: “My sister left home in Guwahati yesterday night and told us that she would be going with her fellow colleague Aabha Rabha, but later we came to know that she was going alone. Aabha claimed that she was not accompanying Junmoni.”

Junmoni Rabha came to the limelight last year after she broke her engagement with her fiance who was accused of corruption.

Later, she was also charged with corruption, criminal conspiracy, cheating and was later arrested.

She was granted bail by a sessions court.