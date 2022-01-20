Hyderabad: The State government is all set to launch door-to-door fever survey across Telangana from Friday to quickly identify individuals with Covid-19 symptoms, supply medicine kits and isolate them immediately, which potentially could break the transmission chains of the Omicron variant driven Covid third wave.

The door-to-door fever survey will be implemented through a combined effort from different government departments including Health and Family Welfare, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) and Panchayat Raj.

During an interaction with media persons here on Thursday, Health Minister, T Harish Rao, said following the directions of Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao, it has been decided to launch fever surveys across Telangana from Friday.

“There is a large section of population that is not getting tested for Covid because of mild symptoms or for other reasons. The fever survey is an attempt to provide Covid healthcare services at the door step of such individuals,” he said.

The fever survey is a unique concept at containing Covid-19 infections, which has received due recognition from NITI Aayog recently. “The success of door-to-door fever survey in containing the Delta second wave has encouraged us to launch a similar drive to control third wave,” Harish Rao said.

To hammer out the strategy for fever survey, a video conference was held today by Harish Rao with Panchayat Raj Minister, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Chief Secretary, Somesh Kumar, District Collectors and other senior health officials.

At village levels, the field level workers of the health department including Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) and Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANMs) will collaborate with the officials from Panchayat Raj department while in urban centres they will work closely with MA&UD to roll out the surveys.

“Our ANMs and ASHA workers will visit each and every house, identify individuals who have fever symptoms and immediately distribute the special medicine kit. At the village level, they will also track individuals who are isolated and take measures to shift them to a higher healthcare facility, in case their health deteriorates,” he said.

Harish Rao credited Chief Minister for taking the proactive decision to procure 2 crore rapid antigen testing kits and 1 crore home isolation medicine kits.

“At present, due to the rapid surge in Omicron cases that has fuelled a huge demand, several states are struggling to procure rapid antigen tests and medicines, which are part of the home isolation kits. Following directions from the Chief Minister, we had procured them a month ago and all healthcare facilities in Telangana have enough isolation kits for everybody,” Harish Rao pointed out.

Howeever, despite all attempts by the State government, the spread of Omicron variant during this wave will depend on general public, he observed.

“I once again urge people to take adequate Covid measures like masking and physical distancing to beat this wave. I also urge them to prefer utilising the services at government hospitals and avoid unnecessary expenditure at private healthcare facilities,” he said.

