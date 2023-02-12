Few takers for Foot over Bridges in Hyderabad

The apathy of citizens in using them to cross the roads and avoiding risks of accidents is a cause of concern for authorities

By Nabinder Bommala Published Date - 11:59 PM, Sun - 12 February 23

Foot Over Bridge (Photo:Anand Dharmana)

Hyderabad: The city is getting dotted with pedestrian-friendly facilities in the form of Foot over Bridges (FoBs) to help safely cross the busy roads and junctions.

Despite the State government’s efforts to enhance the safety of pedestrians and create the infrastructure, the apathy of citizens in using these facilities and avoiding the risks of accidents has become an issue of concern for both the civic administration and the traffic police.

The scenes happen to be the same whether it be the FoB at Road Number 3 in Banjara Hills or the one at Hyderabad Central Mall in Punjagutta or the FoB close to Plaza Hotel in Begumpet.

The sight of pedestrians not preferring to get on to the FoB to safely and comfortably cross the road but instead walking down the road, struggling their way through the vehicles zipping past and not only creating the risk of accident for themselves but also the motorists, happens to be a common one.

A traffic policeman at Begumpet points out at young and old alike waving at the vehicles to slow down and riskily crossing the road, close to the FoB. “Most avoid using the FoB here and instead prefer a shortcut and try to make their way through the speeding traffic despite knowing the risks of it,” he says.

Similar scenes could be found in most places in the city. Even during the peak traffic hours, just below the FoBs, pedestrians even talking over mobile phones, just cross the roads unmindful of the perils.

“Citizens should be more aware and use the FoB when one is nearby, and reach the other side of the thoroughfare. The government is creating infrastructure and citizens should partner with the efforts for pedestrian safety, and use the FoBs,” a police official said.

For the safety of pedestrians, the government has proposed 22 FoBs with an estimated expenditure of Rs 76.65 crore. Among them, nine have been completed so far and the remaining works are in the final stages. For the elderly and specially-abled, the FoBs have been equipped with elevators and escalators in addition to the staircase.