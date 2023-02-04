| This Park In Hyderabad Seeks To Teach Concepts Of Science

Interactive Science Park near Cyber Towers is gearing up to open for visitors soon

By Nabinder Bommala Published Date - 11:59 PM, Sat - 4 February 23

The park has a dedicated play area for children along with an open gym as there are several apartments nearby — Photo: C.Yadagiri Goud

Hyderabad: Not mere lung space and recreational facilities, this sprawling new park at Hitec City has more to offer to the visitors.

Spread over three acres near Cyber Towers, the Interactive Science Park seeks to teach the concepts of science through different creatively setup infrastructure.

If a swing bar is used to explain the concepts of gravity, then hammer, metals and other pieces build an understanding on sound and help children understand how sound waves traverse.

And check around, there are specially designed equipment that makes comprehension of the laws of motion that much more easier.

The facility which is gearing up to open for visitors soon also is equipped with Wifi and seating arrangements built dedicatedly to work on laptops and equipped with charging points.

A GHMC official said the park has been designed keeping in view the needs of people staying in the localities around it and has in-store amenities and recreational facilities for people of all age groups.

With several IT companies and hostels in and around the park, the workstations have been developed inside the park and Wifi is being provided.

Similarly, for the ones living in the hostels located around Interactive Science Park, and for the attendants who visit the private hospital adjacent to the park, a cafeteria will be set up.

“The plan is to create a peaceful ambience for people to spend time and provide services like food and drinking water,” said a GHMC official.

The science park also has a dedicated play area for children along with an open gym as there are several apartments and houses near the park.

The other features include ramps for senior citizens and specially-abled, walkways, gazebos, a water cascade, lush greenery, washrooms and a security room.

The park is dotted with aesthetically designed sculptures such as two people seated on piled up books.