Centre’s contribution for development of ULBs in Telangana nominal: KTR

KTR reminded about the step-motherly treatment towards Hyderabad after the city suffered flooding in 2020

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 PM, Fri - 10 February 23

Hyderabad: Rubbishing claims of State BJP leaders, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao said the Centre’s fiscal contribution for development of urban local bodies in Telangana was nominal.

He said the State government along with the GHMC spent Rs 39,425 crore for urban infrastructure development in Hyderabad under Pattana Pragathi programme, while the Centre’s contribution was only Rs 520 crore.

Similarly, the Municipal Administration department along with the local Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) spent Rs 15,090 crore excluding work done by other departments under Pattana Pragathi in 141 ULBs. However, the Centre released only Rs 1,690 crore under different programmes.

“Municipal Administration is a thankless job. Nobody commends work done by the municipal staff, but whenever there is some disturbance or delay, they keep criticising them,” Rama Rao said while replying to discussion on the Municipal Administration department in the Assembly.

He stated that though Telangana was receiving maximum number of awards for its initiatives, the Centre was refusing to given any support and the BJP State leaders were criticising the State government.

He reminded about the step-motherly treatment towards Hyderabad after the city suffered flooding in 2020. He said even though the union Minister of Tourism and Culture represents Hyderabad in the Parliament, he had done nothing for preservation and promotion of heritage and culture in Hyderabad.

On the occasion, the Minister announced that the State government will establish modern mechanised dhobi ghats in all municipalities during 2023-24 and also set up Animal Care Centres in all district headquarters.

Rama Rao also expressed concern on lack of civil responsibility in the State especially Hyderabad and urged citizens to avoid littering the streets. He suggested local elected representatives to form ward committees involving local residents for proper maintenance of localities.