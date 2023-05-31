FICCI President visits FLO Industrial Park in Hyderabad

FICCI President Subhrakant Panda met the women entrepreneurs and interacted with them at the first 100% women-owned industrial park.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:50 PM, Wed - 31 May 23

Hyderabad: The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) President Subhrakant Panda visited the FICCI -FLO Industrial Park in Sultanpur, Hyderabad on Wednesday.

During his visit, he met the women entrepreneurs and interacted with them at the first 100% women-owned industrial park. Subhrakant Panda also termed the establishment of the park as a visible women empowerment that is breaking barriers.

The FLO Industrial Park is facilitated by FLO Hyderabad Chapter with the support of TSIIC and the Government of Telangana. The park spread across 50 acres was allotted to 25 women entrepreneurs.