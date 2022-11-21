Sport is an important activity to keep fit, healthy: PV Sindhu

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:02 PM, Mon - 21 November 22

Two time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu urged people to take-up sports to maintain fitness during a prize distribution ceremony of the FICCI Ladies Organisation

Hyderabad: Two time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu urged people to take-up sports to maintain fitness during a prize distribution ceremony of the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) Badminton Tournament held at the Suchitra Badminton Academy, Hyderabad on Sunday.

The star badminton player, who also shared suggestions on how to play the sport, said “Everyone has to focus on their health and sports play a very important role in maintaining a strong immune system. It is the most apt channel for better health.”

Four teams including 50 FLO members participated in the four-day tournament. Shubhraa Maheshwari, Chairperson of FLO Hyderabad said, “Badminton is the best and easiest sport that can be played in any open space. It is a fast game and a lot of calories can be burnt and that’s why we chose this sport for our health and fitness drive”.