FIFA World Cup fans chant ‘We Want beer’ post Equador’s win

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:19 PM, Mon - 21 November 22

Hyderabad: Football fans were left disappointed when Qatar’s ruling family made the surprise decision to ban alcohol inside the eight venues of the Qatar’s FIFA World Cup 2022. So, it was not surprising that enthusiastic fans began to chant ‘we want beer’ at the match between Qatar and Equador on Sunday.

A video going viral on social media shows Equador fans chanting “Queremos cerveza” which translated means ‘We want beer’. The decision to ban alcohol and its sale just two days prior to the start of the World Cup invited wide criticism towards Qatar’s Royal Family.

As memes filled the internet, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said, “I think personally if for three hours a day you cannot drink a beer, you will survive. The same applies in France, Spain, Scotland,” Infantino added. No official reason was given about the surprise decision by FIFA though.

The chanting was like rubbing salt over the wounds of the host country which lost its first match with Equador winning 2-0 at the Al Bayt Stadium in Doha. The host country is also facing backlash over poor accommodations in the fan village near the venues.

Many fans who are staying at the fan village and spent an arm and a leg for the stay complained about the lack of safety inside the tents and no air-conditioning inside.

https://youtube.com/shorts/INY4-cbMc8A?feature=share