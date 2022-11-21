| Fifa World Cup When And Where To Live Stream Matches In India

FIFA World Cup: When and where to live-stream matches in India

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:31 PM, Mon - 21 November 22

The 64 matches will be played across eight venues in five host cities of Qatar – Lusail, Al Khor, Doha, Al Rayyan, and Al Wakrah. The finale will take place at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail city.

Hyderabad: The world’s biggest football tournament, FIFA, kick-started last Sunday with an opening match between host Qatar and Ecuador. Amidst the ban on the sale of beers, Qatar’s homophobic stance, and other controversies, the spotlight has finally shifted to the players and the game.

Until now, all the previous editions have been played in May, June, and July. But due to extreme weather conditions in Qatar during the summer, the tournament was shifted to November.

The 64 matches will be played across eight venues in five host cities of Qatar – Lusail, Al Khor, Doha, Al Rayyan, and Al Wakrah. The finale will take place at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail city.

Where can you stream FIFA World Cup matches in India?

All the matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be aired live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels in India. They will be streaming in both English and Hindi.

The matches will also be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website which you can watch from your phone, iPad, and TV. The commentary for the games will reportedly be available in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali, and Tamil.

Match timings in IST.

The group stage matches will be played at 3.30 pm, 6.30 pm, 9.30 pm, and 12.30 am. Eight of the final group matches will be held at 8.30 pm.

Quarterfinals will be played at 8.30 pm and 12.30 am. Both semifinals will be played at 12.30 am on December 14 and 15. The third-place playoff is at 8.30 pm on December 17.

The FIFA World Cup final will be played on December 18 at 8.30 pm.