Watch: Amul and its historic FIFA cartoons

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:36 PM, Sun - 20 November 22

Hyderabad: As the world tunes into FIFA matches, a compilation of all the historic cartoons by the Indian dairy brand Amul about the international football tournament is doing rounds online.

The video gives us a glimpse of all the cartoons Amul published right from FIFA 1986 where they show Diego Maradona kicking the ball that looks like a globe. “Maradona toh aisa hona… butter hona toh amul hona,” the poster reads.

Another classic and colourful Amul cartoon is from FIFA 2006. It shows a bunch of supporters dressed in colourful clothes. The same year, the infamous incident of a French captain head-butting an Italian defender was also the inspiration for one of the cartoons.

The 2010 FIFA will forever be memorable, especially for the anthem ‘Waka waka’ sung by famous pop singer Shakira. In their artwork, Amul wrote, “Who Kha! Who Kha! It’s time for breakfast,” imitating, “Waka waka, it’s time for Africa!”

In all the cartoons, the blue-haired Amul doll stands out but yet manages to look like a part of the FIFA family.

This year, FIFA World Cup 2022 is being held in Qatar and the tournament has been mired with controversies. The first game was contested between the hosts Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium and South Korea’s famous band BTS singer, Jungkook performed in the opening ceremony.