Fight against encroachments to continue: TS Wakf Chairman

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: Mohd Saleem, Chairman, Telangana State Wakf Board, who recently completed four years in office is confident of freeing Wakf properties or encroachments and increasing the Board’s revenues. “Several encorachments have been evicted and properties reclaimed and our fight against encroachments continues,” Saleem in an interaction tells Asif Yar Khan.

What are the steps taken for protection of Wakf properties in Telangana?

Ans: There are 33,929 Wakf institutions in the State having an extent of 77,538 acres of land. We face several issues while protecting the land. Special Task Force team has been formed for protection of Wakf properties and complaints are being registered with the police against encroachers. Even we are holding meetings with revenue and municipal authorities.

Speak about the actions initiated against encroachments?

Ans: So far we have got 115 registrations of properties cancelled by taking up the issue with the departments concerned. Another 250 property registrations are in the process of cancellation. Our lawyers are regularly fighting the cases in the court against the encroachers and successfully removed encroachment and reclaimed our land at important Dargahs and mosques in the State.

Efforts to renovate old Qutb Shahi period mosques:

Ans: The board took up renovation of seven mosques dating back to Qutb Shahi era and prayers are being held daily there. The attached land is also being claimed and fenced up to prevent encroachments.

Welfare activities taken up by the board:

Ans: Funds are being released towards financial/medical aid to the poor and needy people suffering from major ailments like cancer, those related to kidney and heart, paralysis and Covid-19 etc. This apart, students are being helped with note books, widows with pension and students with skill development trainings. We also give an amount of Rs 5,000 each for the burial of Muslim bodies through special cell constituted for the purpose in the office of TSWB.

Major works of the board in the last four years:

Ans: We have managed to increase the board revenues several folds in the last four years. Through auction of ‘hundi’ in Dargah, the board collected Rs 33.54 crore and Rs 19.68 crore was collected as rent. Periodically we are increasing the rents and persuading the defaulters to pay on time. Moreover there is increase in the collection of Qazath income.

