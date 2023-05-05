Fight for Aasara pension amount claims youth’s life in Jagtial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Fri - 5 May 23

Representational Image

Jagtial: Fighting for Aasara pension amount claimed the life of a youth. This bizarre incident took place in Vijayapuri colony of Jagtial town on Friday.

According to police, an aged woman Vajir Bee got Rs 2,000 old age pension. Her sons, Hayat and Taj quarreled with each other to get the amount. In order to calm down the fighting by convincing the duo, their brother-in-law Syed Nayeem entered into the scene.

In the jostling that continued, the quarreling siblings also pushed Nayeem away consequently the latter fell on the basement of a structure and died on the spot with severe head injury.

Knowing about the incident, Jagtial town CI Ramchander Rao visited the spot and enquired about the incident.

Police began investigation by registering the case. Body was shifted to Jagtial hospital for postmortem.