Woman cop dies in road accident in Jagtial

The woman constable suffered a severe head injury after falling off the bike, following which local people shifted her to Jagtial government hospital, where she was declared brought dead

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:45 PM, Mon - 1 May 23

Jagtial: A woman constable, Vedasri (29) died in a road accident in Mallial mandal on Monday.

Vedasri, who was working in the Mallial police station, met with an accident near the Mallial sub-station while she was traveling on a two-wheeler as part of her duty. She suffered a severe head injury after falling off the bike, following which local people shifted her to Jagtial government hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

Vedasri joined the police department in 2018.

Superintendent of Police, A Bhaskar visited the hospital and enquired about the incident. After paying homage to Vedasri, SP consoled her family members.

