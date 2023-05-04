Three teenagers die in road accident in Jagtial

While returning to their native places in the evening, the teenagers met with an accident when their two-wheeler was hit by a DCM van.

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 10:39 AM, Thu - 4 May 23

Representational Image.

Jagtial: Three teenagers died in a road accident on the outskirts of Konapur of Mallial mandal.

Md Mohin Khan (18) of Bheemaram mandal headquarters, Gokula Abhishek (17) of Ragojipet and Bongoni Varun Sandesh (15) of Medipally mandal headquarters had gone to Mallial to attend catering work in a function on Wednesday.

While returning to their native places in the evening, the teenagers met with an accident when the two-wheeler they were traveling on was hit by a DCM van coming from the opposite direction.

As they sustained severe injuries, local people shifted them to Jagtial hospital wherein Mohin Khan and Abhishek died while undergoing treatment in the night.

As his condition deteriorated, Varun Sandesh was shifted to Karimnagar hospital where he also breathed his last while undergoing treatment.