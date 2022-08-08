Fight to save Mahatma Gandhi’s image: KCR

Tue - 9 August 22

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao hoisting the national flag at HICC in Madhapur, marking the launch of the two-week Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu on Monday.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday appealed to the people to condemn the attempts to malign the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi’s image as a global leader and fight against the dirty conspiracies being hatched to divide India. “Attempts are being made to divide the nation on communal lines to derive political mileage, and this needs to be checked,” he said.

The Chief Minister was speaking after hoisting the national flag at HICC here, marking the launch of the Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsvalu being organised across the State to celebrate India’s 75 years of Independence.

“No nation in the world will attempt to show its history in poor light. Unfortunately, we are seeing instances in our country that seek to humiliate and tarnish the image of a globally renowned leader such as Mahatma Gandhi. This is a bad trend and needs to be condemned by everyone,” Chandrashekhar Rao said.

Paying tributes to all freedom fighters, he said after many struggles and sacrifices by many leaders, India attained Independence. Due to the efforts of great leaders such as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi, 584 princely States were integrated with the union of India between August 15, 1947 and May 16, 1975, he said.

“We need to recall their hard work and dedication that brought us freedom, and also condemn the conspiracies being hatched to divide the nation. We should all strive for national integration,” Chandrashekhar Rao said.

Stating that Telangana was achieved after relentless agitations, the Chief Minister said in the last eight years, the State had witnessed rapid progress in irrigation, drinking water, agriculture and other sectors.

“There is still scope for improvement,” he said. “As long as poverty exists in the country, there will be unrest in society. To ensure peace and harmony, poverty has to be eradicated,” he said, pointing out that even before Telangana was formed, there was armed struggle. “Restlessness manifests in different ways. To address these issues, we, as elected public representatives, have to set aside narrow-minded and selfish political agendas, and work with broad perspectives,” he said.

Stressing the need to bring about awareness among the present generations about the struggles and sacrifices of freedom fighters, the Chief Minister said national integration and patriotic spirit should be inculcated among the youth and there should be a change in culture. To help students learn more about the Father of Nation, David Attenborough’s Gandhi would be screened in over 500 theatres across the State and the Tricolour hoisted at all households. There will be mass rendering of the national anthem and every citizen should participate in these programmes, he said.

On behalf of the people of Telangana, the Chief Minister also congratulated boxing champion Nikhat Zareen for bagging gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. “She has made the country proud with her achievement,” he said.

Appreciating the services of the electricity department employees for ensuring 24×7 quality power supply in the State, he said: “I salute all them for their relentless efforts in making Telangana the only State that offers 24 hours power supply.”

Earlier, Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsvalu committee chairman K Keshava Rao said the Centre was working

against the spirit of federalism and parliamentary system. “Attempts are being made to divide the nation communally to derive political mileage,” he said, adding that under the leadership of Chandrashekhar Rao, Telangana was making rapid strides in all the sectors and setting an example for other States.