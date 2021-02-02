Fill 249 vacant teaching posts in KVs: MP Ranjith Reddy urges Centre

He said though some of these 249 vacant posts were filled with contract teachers, the latter cannot be as responsible as regular teachers.

Hyderabad: Chevella MP G Ranjith Reddy on Tuesday urged the Centre to fill the vacant posts of teachers in Kedriya Vidyalayas (KVs) in Telangana State. He stated that in the 35 KVs in the State, the sanctioned strength was 1,208 teaching posts of which 249 are vacant.

Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha as a special mention, Ranjith Reddy urged the Union Minister of Education to take immediate measures to fill the vacant teaching posts on a regular basis.

He said though some of these 249 vacant posts were filled with contract teachers, the latter cannot be as responsible as regular teachers. He highlighted that the vacancies of teachers in KVs was affecting the learning process and academic performance of students.

“For students to work together and motivating them, teacher is most important. It is the teacher who makes the difference not a classroom,” he added.

