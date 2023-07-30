Film producer Dil Raju’s panel wins Telugu Film Chamber elections

The panel led by leading producer Dil Raju defeated the panel led by C. Kalyan in a close contest for various committees. Dil Raju, whose real name is V. Venkata Ramana Reddy, and six members of his panel were elected to the 12-member Producer Executive Committee.

Published Date - 10:30 PM, Sun - 30 July 23

Hyderabad: Dil Raju’s panel won the elections for Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce held here on Sunday.

The panel also won a majority of seats in the 20-member Producer Sector Council.

Leading producers like Y.V.S. Chowdary, T. Prasanna Kumar, C. Kalyan, K.L. Damodar Prasad and Mohan Vadlapatla were elected to the executive committee.

Both C. Kalyan and Dil Raju’s panels won six seats in the Distributors Committee. In the Studio Executive Committee, Dil Raju’s panel bagged three out of four seats. Dil Raju and Kalyan won eight seats each in 16-member Exhibitors Executive Committee.