| Street Cause Organizes Tenth Run For A Cause Gala In Hyderabad

Street Cause organizes tenth ‘Run For a Cause’ gala in Hyderabad

The event commenced with an electrifying Zumba session, led by Deepak Mourya, energizing the participants. This was succeeded by a lively 5km Marathon and a side-splitting stand-up comedy performance by Rohit Swain.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 April 2024, 07:31 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s student-led NGO, Street Cause, celebrated a momentous occasion with the tenth edition of the event, Run For a Cause (RFC), at People’s Plaza in Khairathabad.

The event commenced with an electrifying Zumba session, led by Deepak Mourya, energizing the participants. This was succeeded by a lively 5km Marathon and a side-splitting stand-up comedy performance by Rohit Swain.

Also Read Armaan Malik performs live in front of jam-packed crowd in Hyderabad

Several renowned personalities from film industry including actor Navdeep and producer Dil Raju, interacted with the audience through an engaging Q&A session and a selfie session.

Regional band ‘Jammers’ took the stage, delivering an electrifying musical performance—captivated the crowd with their rendition of the song “Adiga”.

Over 15 years, the NGO has carried out more than 15,000 projects valued at Rs 5 crore.

Their extensive workforce, spread across over 40 college divisions and units, played a pivotal role in this accomplishment. Strengthening its influence beyond Hyderabad, Street Cause has expanded to six more Indian cities, such as Kochi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam, Pune, and Mumbai.