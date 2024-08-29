Film Review: “Saripodhaa Sanivaaram” – enough for this Saturday

By Pratyusha sista Updated On - 29 August 2024, 02:50 PM

Hyderabad: Surya, who has anger issues, makes a promise to his mother. Inspector Dayanand is a cruel police officer who mistreats the villagers of Sokulapalem. The plot centers on what is the promise made by Surya to his mother, why Dayanand is so harsh on the villagers, how Surya ends up fighting with him, and whether the villagers will be saved from Dayanand’s cruelty.

In the first half of the film, we are introduced to Surya (Nani), along with other key characters. As a child, Surya is known for his quick temper and tendency to get into fights. His mother, concerned about his aggressive behavior, makes him promise to only fight on Saturdays. This peculiar agreement sets the stage for Surya’s character and his future conflicts.

Meanwhile, the narrative shifts to Inspector Dayanand (S.J. Suryah), a brutal police officer with a personal vendetta. Dayanand takes out his frustrations on the villagers of Sokulapalem, abusing his power and making their lives miserable. His agony with MLA Kurmanand (Murali Sharma) clearly affects the fate of Sokulapalem.

As the story unfolds, Surya finds himself entangled in a confrontation with Inspector Dayanand. The film’s first half builds up to this moment, raising questions about the relationship between Dayanand and Kurmanand, and what drives Surya into a direct clash with the ruthless inspector. This intense setup paves the way for the unfolding drama and action and ends with a powerful interval bang that keeps the audience eagerly anticipating the second half.

In the second half, the film takes a more intense turn as Surya steps up his fight against Inspector Dayanand. Surya tries to expose Dayanand’s true intentions to MLA Kurmanand, revealing the deep-seated reasons behind Dayanand’s cruelty. The second half is filled with suspense, as the audience wonders if Surya will be able to succeed in his mission and if the villagers will finally be free from Dayanand’s oppression.

The second half also mixes in elements of comedy and emotional moments, providing a good balance and making the story more entertaining. The fight scenes are exciting and keep the audience on the edge of their seats, while the emotional scenes add depth to the characters and their relationships.

The cast of “Saripodhaa Sanivaaram” does a fantastic job in their respective roles. Nani shines as Surya, bringing both intensity and vulnerability to his character. His performance as a young man struggling with his anger but determined to do the right thing is convincing and engaging. S.J. Suryah delivers a strong performance as the villainous Inspector Dayanand, making the audience truly dislike his character.

The supporting cast, including Priyanka Mohan, Sai Kumar, Shivaji Raja, Murali Sharma, and Ajay, also do a good job, adding depth and authenticity to the story. Each actor brings something unique to their role, making the film more enjoyable.

Vivek Athreya has once again embraced a unique concept with Saripodhaa, continuing his trend of distinct storytelling as seen in his previous works, ‘Brochevarevarura’ and ‘Ante Sundaraniki.’ His signature style is evident throughout the movie.

Music director, Jakes Bejoy, renowned for his work on King of Kotha, has delivered a chart-topping soundtrack and flawless background scores that enhance the film’s impact.

The film benefits from the contributions of Pushpa franchise editor Karthik Srinivas and Kabali cinematographer Murali G, whose work is nothing short of exceptional.

Overall, “Saripodhaa Sanivaaram” is a complete entertainer. With its engaging story, strong performances, and well-executed direction, it is a film that keeps the audience hooked from start to finish.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram marks Nani’s hat-trick, following the blockbuster successes of ‘Dasara’ and ‘Hi Nanna’, the film is a must-watch for Nani’s fans and anyone looking for a good action-drama. It’s a perfect choice for a weekend watch and is sure to leave the audience satisfied.