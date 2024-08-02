| Natural Star Nani All Set To Give Chills Before Winter Starts With Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

‘Natural Star’ Nani all set to give chills before winter starts with “Saripodhaa Sanivaaram”

The movie marks Nani and Vivek Athreya's second collaboration after "Ante Sundaraniki."

By Pratyusha sista Published Date - 2 August 2024, 09:20 PM

Hyderabad: Actor Nani’s highly anticipated film, “Saripodhaa Sanivaaram,” is all set to release on August 29.

Though the release date has been fixed before, the makers have released as teasing poster yesterday with the caption, “Hi August, when you end we will start.”

Produced by D.V.V. Danayya and featuring music by Jakes Bejoy, the a pan-Indian project boasts a budget of 90 crores.

With S.J. Surya as the villain, the film has already generated substantial buzz with its glimpse (not a teaser) and first single.

Nani’s recent successes with “Dasara” and “Hi Nanna” have set high expectations, and fans are hopeful this will complete a hat-trick of hits for the actor.