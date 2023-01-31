Finance Minister tables Economic Survey 2022-23, Rajya Sabha adjourned for day

The House of Elders assembled briefly for transaction of government business followed by President Droupadi Murmu's address to the members of both the Houses of Parliament together in the Central Hall of Parliament House.

By ANI Published Date - 02:18 PM, Tue - 31 January 23

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha was on Tuesday adjourned for the day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey, 2022-23 along with Highlights and Statistical Appendix in the House on the first day of the Budget Session of Parliament.

Soon after the Rajya Sabha assembled around 1 pm, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar read the obituary references to the passing away of ex-members of the House D Masthan and Sharad Yadav.

Dhankhar also congratulated the Under 19 Women’s cricket team for a spectacular win at the U-19 T20 World Cup. India on Sunday defeated England by seven wickets in T20 World Cup final to become the first women’s Indian cricket team to win a world championship.

A copy of the President address (both in English and Hindi) were later tabled by Secretary General PC Mody showing the Bills passed by the Houses of Parliament during the Two Hundred and Fifty-eighth Session of the Rajya Sabha and assented to by the President.

Finance Minister later laid on the table, a copy (in English and Hindi) of the Economic Survey, 2022-23 along with Highlights and Statistical Appendix.

The Economic Survey document, prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and formulated under the supervision of the chief economic adviser V Anantha Nageswaran, will give insights into the state of the economy and various indicators in the current financial year 2022-23 (April-March) and outlook for the next year.

The Economy Survey may also give some idea about the tone and texture of the actual Budget for 2023-24, to be presented on Wednesday.

The Rajya Sabha Chairman adjourned the House for the day after the transaction of government business.

The Budget session began today with an address of President Droupadi Murmu to a joint sitting of Parliament. This marked President Murmu’s first budget session speech since assuming office last year.

Meanwhile, addressing reporters outside Parliament before the start of the budget session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Our Finance Minister will present one more Budget before the country tomorrow.

In today’s global circumstances, not only India but the entire world is looking at India’s budget. Amid the unstable global economic situation, India’s Budget will attempt to meet the hopes and aspirations of the common citizens. I firmly believe that Nirmala Sitharaman will make all efforts to meet those aspirations.” The 259th Session (Budget) of Rajya Sabha is likely to be concluded on April 6. In order to enable the Standing Committees to consider the Demands for Grants of Ministries and Departments and prepare their Reports, both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha will adjourn on February 13 to meet again on March 13.