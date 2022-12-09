Mangalhat police books case against Raja Singh for making derogatory comments

The cops had earlier served show cause notice to Singh seeking explanation. However, as the explanation was not satisfactory, they went ahead and booked a case.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:26 PM, Fri - 9 December 22

Hyderabad: The Mangalhat police booked a case against suspended BJP MLA T. Raja Singh for making derogatory comments on Facebook in violation of the conditions laid down by the Telangana High Court last month.

The police have asked the legislator to respond as to why action cannot be initiated against him for violating the conditions imposed by the High Court.

They had directed the MLA to reply within two days.

It has been mentioned in the notice that Preventive Detention (PD) Act was invoked against Raja Singh for habitually delivering provocative and inflammatory speeches.

While setting aside the police order invoking the PD Act, the High Court had imposed certain conditions.

Meanwhile, the MLA claimed he had not made any derogatory comments and alleged that it was the power misuse by the police.