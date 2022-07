Gang held for LPG refilling in Hyderabad

Published Date - 06:45 PM, Thu - 28 July 22

Hyderabad: The Mangalhat police raided an illegal LPG refilling unit at Dhoolpet and caught four persons on Thursday. Officials seized 115 gas cylinders and 10 refilling machines.

The arrested persons were B.Ravi (40), L. Akshay (24), B.Govind Singh (43) and Pavan Singh (53), all residents of Takkerwadi in Dhoolpet of Mangalhat.

Police said the suspects refilled gas from domestic and commercial LPG cylinders into mini cylinders and sold them at high rates.