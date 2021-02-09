Financial incentive for Vijaya Dairy milk producers enhanced by Re 1 per litre

Telangana Vijaya Dairy chairman Loka Bhuma Reddy thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, for their support

Hyderabad: Considering the increasing expenditure, the Telangana State Dairy Development Cooperative Federation (Telangana Vijaya Dairy) on Tuesday enhanced the financial incentive being paid to milk producers by Re 1 per litre of milk. About one lakh dairy farmers supplying milk to Telangana Vijaya Dairy will be paid an incentive of Rs 5 per litre against the earlier Rs 4 per litre which will incur an additional expenditure of Rs 12 crore per year.

Telangana Vijaya Dairy chairman Loka Bhuma Reddy thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, for their support.

