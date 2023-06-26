Finland-based Citec fully integrated into Cyient

Cyient Founder Chairman BVR Mohan Reddy visited the offices in Vaasa and Helsinki to commemorate this integration into Cyient

Hyderabad: Cyient, an engineering and technology solutions company, has fully integrated the Finland-based acquired entity, Citec, into Cyient.

As one of the final steps of the integration process, the Cyient Founder Chairman BVR Mohan Reddy visited the offices in Vaasa and Helsinki to commemorate this integration into Cyient. The event was held in Helsinki and was attended by Raveesh Kumar, Ambassador of India to Finland and Head of Business Finland for India, the Middle East and Africa.

While Cyient has completed 20 acquisitions over its 32-year history, Citec was the largest in terms of revenue, valuation, number of people, and geographic locations. It was also it’s first in the Nordics region.

“I am impressed by the available talent, the ease of doing business, and the robust start-up ecosystem,” said Dr. BVR Mohan Reddy, Founder Chairman, Cyient. Cyient has promised to build relationships with local innovation hubs, educational institutions, and the business community to promote the country.

“Both countries (Finland and India), enjoy a warm relationship. Finland can be a launching platform for Cyient to expand their presence in Europe” said Raveesh Kumar, Ambassador of India to Finland.

