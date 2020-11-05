Fire accident in Vizag steel plant

However, there were no casualties and the fire was brought under control in quick time

Visakhapatnam: A fire accident occurred in Power Plant 2 of RINL-Visakhapatnam steel plant on Thursday morning.

However, there were no casualties and the fire was brought under control in quick time.

Fire was caused due to leakage of oil from the lubrication system in the turbine area of Power Plant -2, a spokesman of RINL said. The CISF fire services were called and fire was brought under control immediately. The damage is being assessed to bring back the PP-2 at the earliest, he said, adding that the plant production was not affected by the incident.

