Fire breaks out at garbage dump in Hyderabad

Nobody was hurt in the incident and the cause of fire was yet to be known, police said

By | Published: 11:53 pm

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in a garbage dump at Vijaynagar Colony in Asifnagar here in the wee hours of Monday. Nobody was hurt in the incident and the cause of fire was yet to be known, police said.

Due to the fire, thick smoke covered the surrounding areas with local residents who noticed it alerting the fire department and the police. Fire personnel rushed to the spot immediately and doused the fire.

