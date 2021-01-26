Hyderabad: Two injured in gas leakage die

By | Published: 12:58 am

Hyderabad: Two persons, who were injured in the fire that broke out due to an LPG leakage in a house in Mirchowk on Thursday died while under treatment here on Monday.

Police said Panchu (35) suffered 80 per cent burns while Hussain (19) suffered 75 per cent burns. They were first shifted to Osmania General Hospital for treatment and later to the Apollo DRDO Hospital in Kanchanbagh, where they died on Monday.

The fire broke out around 2 am on Thursday due to leakage from a small LPG cylinder while the youngsters were cooking, resulting in burns to 13 persons. The injured persons were from West Bengal and were working in jewelry businesses while staying in a rented portion. The Mirchowk police are investigating.

