Fire Breaks Out In 8th Floor Of Apartment In Secunderabad

A fire broke out on the eighth floor of an apartment at East Marredpally in Secunderabad on Friday late evening

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:25 PM, Fri - 27 January 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A fire broke out on the eighth floor of an apartment at East Marredpally in Secunderabad on Friday late evening. No casualties were reported, police said.

The fire occurred in the bedroom of an elderly couple when the lamp lit in the puja area fell on the furniture nearby and spread to other corners of the room.

The residents saw the fire and immediately rushed to safety and alerted the fire department and police. The Tukaramgate police and fire department personnel reached the spot immediately and doused the fire within an hour.

“Due to the mattress and other combustible material in the bedroom, the fire spread quickly and smoke engulfed the place,” said an official.

The total worth of the damaged property was yet to be estimated, officials said. The Tukaramgate police are investigating.