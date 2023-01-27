Hyderabad experiences strange weather

At some places, difference between the maximum and minimum temperature touched 20 degrees.

By Sowmya Sangam Updated On - 09:21 PM, Fri - 27 January 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: For the past few days, people in Hyderabad are experiencing strange weather conditions! It gets hot during day time and cold at night. In fact, the difference between the maximum daytime and minimum nighttime temperatures at some places in the city touched 20 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature at BHEL Factory, Ramachandrapuram on Friday was 31.5 degrees Celsius while the minimum was a below-normal 11.6 degrees Celsius, a difference of 19.9 degrees, according to the data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

The gap between maximum and minimum temperature at Gachibowli was 18.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Shaikpet at 17.9 degrees and Sivarampalle at 13.6 degrees Celsius. These fluctuations happening during the day and the variations in the day-night cycle are said to be regulated by extraneous factors that, in turn, impact health.

“The unusual gap between day and night temperatures increases a person’s vulnerability to cough, cold, fever, red eyes, and headache,” says physician Dr Narayan Rao. The average night temperature in the city has been on the lower side for the past few days.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad, the minimum temperatures could remain at 14 degrees Celsius in almost all the areas in the city while the daytime temperatures may hover between 29 and 30 degrees Celsius.