Man dupes people in guise of bakery franchise in Hyderabad

The suspect, Abdul Kareem, a resident of Mangalhat, had promised to lease out his house at Muradnagar for a bakery to one Fathima Begum from the same neighbourhood and several others known to her.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:29 PM, Fri - 27 January 23

Hyderabad: A man has allegedly duped several persons to the tune of lakhs on the pretext of letting out his house for bakery franchises at Asifnagar, police on Friday said.

To establish the bakery, Abdul Kareem collected Rs.10 lakh from each victim, Asifnagar police on Friday said, adding that so far he has duped nearly 30 people in a similar way.

Due to inordinate delays in handing over the house, the victims started putting pressure on him to return their money. As a result, he started avoiding them. Later when the victims enquired, it became clear that the house which he claimed to be his own was not true.

Based on a complaint from the victims, the Asifnagar police booked a case and on the basis of gravity of the crime, the case was transferred to the Hyderabad Central Crime Station for further investigation.