Fire breaks out in jewellery shop in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:02 pm

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out in an imitation jewellery shop near Yousufain Dargah in Nampally here on Monday. No casualties were reported, but property was damaged.

Police suspect a short circuit in the shop led to the fire. The incident occurred when the shop was closed. The locals who noticed fire and smoke in the shop immediately alerted the police and the fire department.

On being alerted, two fire engines reached the spot and doused the fire in an operation which took about an hour.

The worth of the property damaged is yet to be estimated.

