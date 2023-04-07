Fire breaks out in plastic bottle manufacturing unit in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:16 PM, Fri - 7 April 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in a plastic bottle manufacturing unit at Katedan area in Mailardevpally on the city outskirts on Friday morning. No casualties were reported as the unit was closed at the time of mishap, police said.

Officials suspect a short circuit as a possible cause which led to the fire. The unit was closed after work on Thursday night and the workers had left.

According to the police, the plastic unit is located near a residential area and the locals noticed fire and thick smoke emanating from the unit early in the morning and alerted the fire department and the police personnel.

The fire was doused within one hour. The total worth of the damaged property is yet to be estimated.

The Mailardevpally police is investigating.