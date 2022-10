Fire breaks out in private hospital in Bhadrachalam

Published Date - 08:10 PM, Mon - 3 October 22

Kothagudem: Panic prevailed in Bhadrachalam town in the district on Monday night after a fire broke out, reportedly due to a short circuit, in the scanning room at KHIMS Hospital. A thick blanket of smoke engulfed the hospital.

The hospital management managed to shift the patients in ICU and other wards to other hospitals in the town. Fire personnel were pressed into service to bring the fire under control. There were no casualties.

