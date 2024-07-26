33KV electricity wire catches fire in Nagarkurnool

The residents of the colony had logged a complaint prior, to relocate the 33 KV line, but there was no response from the officials.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 July 2024, 03:41 PM

Representational Image

Nagarkurnool: A 33 KV wire passing through Kalvakurti Vidyanagar caught fire on Friday, creating panic among the residents of the colony. However, there was no casualty or loss of property in the incident.

According to reports, the 33 KV wire which caught fire passed close to houses near Brahmangari temple and since there were no one under the wire at the time of the incident, no one was hurt. The high tension wire broke at three places due to the fire.

Also Read Tribal woman electrocuted in Kamareddy

The residents of the colony have been requesting the power officials to relocate the 33 KV line as it was passing through residential colonies. It is learnt that the residents have lodged complaints several times, but there was no response from the officials.