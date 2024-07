Second warning withdrawn at Bhadrachalam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 July 2024, 08:40 PM

Kothagudem: The second warning was withdrawn at Bhadrachalam as river Godavari receded to 47.90 feet at 4 am below the second warning level on Wednesday. The water level at 6 pm was 45.20 feet and the first warning was in force.