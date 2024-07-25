Godavari crosses second warning level at Bhadrachalam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 July 2024, 02:06 PM

Kothagudem: Officials issued the second warning as water level in river Godavari reached the second warning level of 48 feet at 1.10 pm at Bhadrachalam in the district on Thursday.

The water level crossed the second warning level for the first time this season on July 22. It started receding on Wednesday at 10 pm the water level was 45.10 feet with a discharge of 10, 18,806 cusecs. The flood flow started increasing in the midnight and on Thursday at 1 am water level was 45.40 feet.

As the forecast indicates further rise the district administration was on alert. Several villages on the banks of the river in Cherla and Dummugudem mandals were inundated while transportation was affected in many villages.