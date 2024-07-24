Hyderabad: Child dies, five injured in Kulsumpura fire

The fire broke out at the ground floor of a four storied building in Kulsumpura of old city where soaps were manufactured in early hours .

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 July 2024, 09:41 AM

Hyderabad: One child died and five others sustained severe burns in a fire incident at Kulsumpura in the city on Tuesday night.

Shiva Priya (10), Srinivas (37), Madhavi ,(24) Lakshmi Bai (70) and Meghana (18) sustained burns. Shiva Priya died at Osmania General Hospital while undergoing treatment and the remaining are admitted at the hospital. The condition of two of them is stated to be critical.

The firemen had rescued about 25 people who were trapped in the building.

More details awaited.