By | Published: 11:49 am

Hyderabad: The health authorities here on Tuesday said the first doses of Coveshield vaccine of Serum Institute will arrive here by 12 noon.

Director of Public Health (DPH) Dr. G Srinivasa Rao said that the health department will receive the vaccines at the state vaccine facility in Koti.

