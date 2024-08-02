First glimpse of Vijay Deverkonda’s ‘VD12’ released; movie to hit screens in March 2025

| First Glimpse Of Vd12 Released Movie To Hit Theaters On March 2025

The thriller, tentatively titled '#VD12' is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Anirudh has been roped in for music

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 August 2024, 04:18 PM

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverknda, who was last seen in the role of mythological character – Arjuna in Kalki 2898AD, has surprised his fans yet again. Dropping a poster on his social media accounts as the first glimpse for his upcoming movie, the actor has taken the internet by storm.

Fans buzz with excitement as Vijay is seen in an intense avatar in the poster released by the makers. The post was followed by a caption which reads “His destiny awaits him- mistakes, bloodshed, questions and rebirth.”

His Destiny awaits him.

According to the poster, the title of the film will be announced in August.

VD12, in which Vijay will be seen in a cop’s avatar for the first time ever, is said to hit the theaters on March 28, 2025.