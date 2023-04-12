First-look poster of Suhas’ ‘Ambajiepta Marriage Band’ out

Helmed by debutant Dushyanth Katikineni, the film's first-look poster promises a fun ride

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:53 PM, Wed - 12 April 23

Image: Twitter

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Suhas who has recently impressed the audiences with his performance in ‘Writer Padmabhushan’, is all geared up for what seems to be another interesting project titled ‘Ambajipeta Marriage Band’. The makers unveiled the first look of the film, which created quite a buzz among movie buffs.

Directed by debutant Dushyanth Katikineni, the poster gives a glimpse of the film’s theme, revolving around the marriage band. In the poster, Suhas is seen standing in front of ‘Mallikarjuna Saloon Shop’ along with four of the band members, including Jagadeesh Pratap Bandari of ‘Pushpa’ fame and Goparaju Ramana.

All of them in the poster were dressed in red costumes while the ‘Colour Photo’ actor is seen playing the drums.

The film is produced by ‘C/O Kancherlapalem’ fame Venkatesh Maha’s Mahayana Motion Pictures and Dheeraj Mogilineni’s home banner, in association with GA2 Pictures banner. The technical crew includes Sekhar Chandra as music composer, Wajid Baig as the cinematographer, and Kodati Pavan Kalyan is the editor.